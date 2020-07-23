Regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom, including:
- Missouri Governor Announces CARES Act Funding For Agriculture And Mental Health
- Another Broken Record: Missouri Reports 1,301 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Wednesday
- Three Local Businesses Cited For Violating Social Distancing Order
- MU Looking Into Walk-Up Testing Site And Student Self-Reporting Requirement
- Bright Flight Students See $1,200 Reduction In Annual Scholarship
- Missouri Lags Behind Its Neighbors With Limited Mask Mandate In Prisons