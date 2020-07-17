MSU, International Students Breathe Sigh Of Relief As White House Reverses Controversial Rule

In this month's episode of Engaging the Community, MSU President Clif Smart talks with KSMU's Jennifer Moore about the White House's reversal of a controversial rule regarding international students. The rule would have required international students to leave the country or transfer if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall due to the coronavirus. The Trump Administration reversed its directive after an outcry from universities, business groups and Christian organizations.

Hear the program here:

Listen to the program by clicking the "Play" icon.