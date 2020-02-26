MSU Screening Health Of People Returning From COVID-19 Affected Countries

The COVID-19 coronavirus has now spread to nearly every continent, prompting Missouri State University to perform health screenings and reviews of people returning from affected areas.

In a campus-wide email sent Wednesday, Smart said university staff are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay updated, and that the university is developing contingency plans.

He said the university is also working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department—and if needed, the health department would take leadership of local preparations.

So far, none of the reported cases in the US have any connection to Missouri State University, he said.

The university cancelled all travel to China weeks ago. Now, Smart says members of campus who are coming back from places with COVID-19 advisories are being directed to meet with members of MSU’s campus health team for health screenings and a review of their recent travel before they are allowed on campus.

