MU Athletics to Stop Printing Tickets for 2020-21 School Year, Unveils New Ticketing App

Missouri Athletics ticketing will be going digital for the upcoming sports year, as it announced Monday that ticketing for football and men's and women's basketball games this season will be available on a new smartphone app.

The app, which comes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, stresses the importance of safety and convenience and will cut down on hand-to-hand contact, a release from the department said.

"The convenience of digital ticketing is something I know our fans have been intrigued by for a long time, and that was confirmed during the focus groups we held as part of the decision-making process," Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in the release.

