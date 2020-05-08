MU Committee To Review Programs For Possible Restructuring, Discontinuing

A committee has been formed to recommend which MU programs should be “modified, consolidated, suspended or discontinued,” according to a campus email Thursday from MU Provost Latha Ramchand.

Creation of the Program Audit and Restructuring Committee is another response to MU’s budgetary challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other responses include layoffs, pay cuts and a hiring freeze.

Committee co-chairs will be Matthew Martens, associate provost for academic programs, and Alexandra Socarides, chair of the English Department and a faculty fellow in the Office of the Provost.

