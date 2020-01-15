 MU Cutting Ties With Confucius Institute | KBIA

MU Cutting Ties With Confucius Institute

    Sara Shahriari / KBIA

The University of Missouri is ending its nine-year relationship with the Confucius Institute – a Chinese Ministry of Education backed program that promotes Chinese culture and places visiting Chinese teachers in Columbia Public Schools to teach Mandarin.

University officials announced Wednesday that a new U.S. State Department standard requiring a state-certified Mandarin teacher present in class with each visiting Chinese teacher makes the program too costly.

Since 2011, the institute has featured events, speakers and hosted trips focusing on Chinese culture at the university and Columbia Public Schools.

Critics of the institute, including Missouri U.S. Rep Vicky Hartzler and Sen. Josh Hawley, have said it promotes Chinese Communist Party propaganda and threatens national defense.

UM System President Mun Choi has said MU audited the institute in 2019 and found no evidence of academic espionage.

