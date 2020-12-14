MU Engineering Professor Named to Prestigious Inventors Academy

MU professor Hongbin “Bill” Ma was named to the 2021 class of fellows for the National Academy of Inventors.

It is the highest professional distinction awarded solely to academic inventors. Ma is a professor in the Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering and director of the Center of Thermal Management in the College of Engineering at MU.

He has made outstanding contributions to fundamental science including in thermodynamics, fluid mechanics and multi-phase heat transfer, according to his nomination to the academy from Shubhra Gangopadhyay, MU professor of electrical engineering and computer science who became an NAI fellow in 2015.

