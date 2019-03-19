MU Fires Police Officer Over Blackface Photo

University of Missouri officials have fired an MU police officer after investigating the employee for a blackface photo.

MU Police Officer Marcus Collins was fired Tuesday after officials confirmed he was the individual in the photo.

The photo was taken prior to Collins’ employment with the department; Collins confirmed his identity in the picture, according to the MU News Bureau.

In a statement, MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said:

“This type of behavior is not tolerated at Mizzou, and we understand how this impacts our entire community profoundly. Racism, hate and insensitive behavior have no place on our campus. We are committed to our values of respect, responsibility, discovery and excellence, and to making our campus a place where everyone feels welcome and protected.”