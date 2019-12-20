MU Health Care and SSM Health End Exclusive Negotiations Over Hospitals

A healthcare group that owns hospitals in Jefferson City and Mexico has announced it’s ending exclusive negotiations with MU Health Care over their acquisition.

St. Louis-based SSM Health and MU Health Care released statements Friday saying the decision was mutual and the two groups will continue talks even as SSM looks for other prospective buyers. They said they have agreed to let a Letter of Intent for the acquisition expire in January.

In a statement, MU Health Care CEO Jonathan Curtright said he was disappointed the exclusive negotiations are ending, but added he valued the relationships the groups had developed.

A Catholic not-for-profit, SSM Health owns a number of clinics throughout mid-Missouri, in addition to the two hospitals. The group’s CEO Laura Kaiser said earlier this year that SSM Health’s ministries in mid-Missouri weren’t sustainable, and MU Health Care was the only provider that could meet its criteria.

In a statement Bishop Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City said the decision to end exclusive negotiations offer an opportunity for more community involvement in the decision. “I want to encourage those communities affected by this decision to know the Diocese stands with them in writing the next chapter of Catholic health care for our communities," McKnight said.

Neither SSM Health or MU Health Care's statements detailed specific sticking points in the negotiations.