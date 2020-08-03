MU Health Care COVID-19 Testing Locations To Merge Monday

MU Health Care will be closing its drive-thru testing site near the Mizzou Softball Stadium, merging drive-thru testing operations into the Mizzou North location starting Monday.

The original testing location opened March 18 and operated in the Mizzou Softball Stadium parking lot. The second and soon to be only location at Mizzou North opened July 13 in response to an increased demand for COVID testing, according to a news release from MU Health Care.

As a result of the second site's opening, testing demand at both locations has leveled off, requiring only one location moving forward.

The hours for the Mizzou North site, 115 Business Loop 70 W., will remain the same: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Only those that test positive for COVID-19 will be contacted, typically within 24-48 hours of the test, the release said. Those who test negative can access results through the HealthConnect portal.

Patients who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms, who have been exposed to a positive case, traveled to a high-risk location or who are high risk should first obtain a doctor's order before getting a test. Asymptomatic patients who require a test for an upcoming medical procedure will be redirected to the MU Health Care lab instead of the drive-thru, the release said.

Patients who experience severe symptoms or trouble breathing should proceed to an emergency room or contact 911.

For more information, visit muhealth.org/coronavirus.