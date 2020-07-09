MU Health Care to Open a New Testing Site July 13

An additional testing site for COVID-19 will be open to the public Monday, at Mizzou North, 115 Business Loop 70 W., MU Health Care announced Thursday.

The new testing site will have the same hours as the existing drive-through testing site near the Mizzou softball stadium:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The opening of the second testing site is in response to the sharp increase in people getting tested. Staff at the existing drive-through service, which opened March 18, tested an average of more than 650 patients per day this week. That's more than twice as many as were tested daily on average the week of June 29, according to the announcement.

