MU Health Care To Open A New Testing Site Today

An additional testing site for COVID-19 will be open to the public Monday at Mizzou North, 115 Business Loop 70 W., MU Health Care announced Thursday.

The new testing site will have the same hours as the existing drive-thru testing site near the Mizzou softball stadium:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The opening of the second testing site is in response to the sharp increase in people getting tested. Staff at the existing drive-thru service, which opened March 18, tested an average of more than 650 patients per day this week. That’s more than twice as many as were tested daily on average the week of June 29, according to the announcement.

Boone County reported 51 new positive cases Wednesday, the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases.

Due to the high volume of testing, MU Health Care also announced that people who test negative for COVID-19 will no longer receive a phone call with their results. Instead, results will be available through the HEALTHConnect portal within 72 hours.

People who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a phone call, usually within 24-48 hours of testing, according to the announcement.

Patients who meet one of the following requirements should seek a doctor’s order before getting a test at either drive-thru testing site:

Experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Having had direct exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Having traveled to a high-risk area.

Having certain risk factors.

Patients who are asymptomatic and require testing prior to scheduled medical procedures will have the option to be tested by an MU Health Care lab instead of a drive-thru.

Patients suffering severe symptoms or breathing problems should proceed directly to a hospital emergency room or call 911.

For more details, visit muhealth.org/coronavirus.