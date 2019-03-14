MU Health Care Pavilion to Host Farmers Market

The Columbia Farmers Market will move to a new location later this spring.

The MU Health Care Pavilion will house the weekly market starting in April of this year. Corrina Smith is the executive director of the Columbia Farmers Market. She thinks the new pavilion will have a positive impact on the market.

“To have a roof over our heads and to have this permanent location will just be huge, huge, amazing benefit for our organization and for our vendors and customers,” Smith said. “The pavilion will allow us to be able to be in the same spot every Saturday, year-round.”

The pavilion will offer a bigger area for venders and a variety of activities for adults and kids to learn about growing food. Weather allowing, April twenty seventh is the planned opening date for the pavilion.