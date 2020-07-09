MU To Hold Virtual Town Hall Over Fall Semester Plans

UM System President and Internim MU Chancellor Mun Choi will be joined by other MU leaders for a virtual town hall later this month.

Students and families are invited to attend at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 to discuss plans for the fall semester.

The webinar will focus primarily on the University's Show Me Renewal plan. The event will be available on Zoom and recorded for later viewing, according to an email from the chancellor's office.

Attendees can submit questions ahead of time through an online form.