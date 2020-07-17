MU Lays Off Eight, Furloughs 671 Employees This Week

MU laid off eight employees and furloughed 671 this week as the university continues to face budget challenges in the midst of COVID-19.

A total of 173 MU employees have been laid off to date, according to an MU site that tracks budgetary actions, and 3,598 employees have been furloughed. Salary reductions, both mandatory and voluntary, total 2,317, up 195 from last week.

The university is still evaluating whether to outsource roughly 250 campus custodial jobs. In June, MU rejected eight bids to outsource about 30 landscaping positions.

