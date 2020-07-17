MU Leaders Defend Inclusion and Diversity Efforts in Virtual Panel

MU administrators denied Thursday that recent personnel actions would impede the university’s efforts toward inclusion and diversity, acknowledged that there is still work to be done, and outlined recent efforts and initiatives in a virtual panel and Q & A.

A panel of campus leaders, including UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi, Provost Latha Ramchand and Vice Chancellor of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Maurice Gipson, detailed efforts taken throughout the university to address inclusion, diversity and equity since fall 2015. The event lasted about an hour and 15 minutes.

Those participating in the virtual event, which was open to the public, submitted questions on the recent removal of College of Education Dean Kathryn Chval, the Thomas Jefferson statue on MU’s campus, and steps being taken to make faculty of color feel more welcome on campus.

The full panel can be found on the chancellor's website.

