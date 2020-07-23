MU Looking Into Walk-Up Testing Site And Student Self-Reporting Requirement

MU is exploring opening a walk-up COVID-19 testing site and requiring students to self-report if they test positive, campus leaders said Wednesday.

In the second of two virtual town halls addressing MU’s fall reopening plans, administrators addressed questions from students and parents regarding housing, transportation, campus services and programs and safety procedures.

The university is looking into setting up a walk-up site to allow easier testing access for students without transportation, said Scott Henderson, assistant director for medical services at MU Health Care.

MU will begin working out details for the site — which would be on campus or nearby — next week.

MU is also “exploring the possibility” of mandating that students inform the university when they test positive for the virus, Henderson said.

