MU Looks at Antibody Testing for Students for Fall Semester

To prepare for the fall, MU is developing a task force for COVID-19 antibody testing and contact tracing, UM System President Mun Choi said Thursday.

University officials are determining whether MU should provide tests to students or ask them to get antibody tests where they reside, Choi said at a meeting of the MU Faculty Council.

His comments on testing were more specific than they were when he addressed the council two weeks ago, when he said MU was working to increase its capability in testing for the virus.

Choi also said research will begin to resume on campus starting May 20 following health and safety guidelines. He said Environmental Health and Safety officers will be monitoring research to make sure researching faculty, staff and graduate students are acting safely.

On Monday, MU took early steps in reopening the campus, which has been largely closed since March. Members of the athletic department, including head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, went back to work in Memorial Stadium’s South End Zone building.

