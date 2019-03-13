MU Professor Donates Nobel Prize Money to Scholarships

George Smith, Nobel Prize winner and professor emeritus at the University of Missouri, has donated the majority of his Nobel Prize money toward a scholarship for the College of Arts and Science.

“I consider my liberal arts education in college as a springboard for a lifetime of learning and cultural engagement,” Smith said.

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright announced that the university is donating another $200,000, through the Missouri Compact Promise and Opportunity Scholarship Program.

“Marjorie and George are all in on student success and for Mizzou,” Cartwright said. “Every dollar given toward the Missouri Nobel Scholarship Fund during Giving Day will be matched. We’re going all in too.”

The donations toward scholarships mark the launch of this year’s Giving Day at the University of Missouri. It runs from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday.