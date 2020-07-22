MU Students Not Required To Report Positive Tests To University This Fall

MU students who test positive for COVID-19 while on campus this fall are not required to report that information to the university, campus leaders said Tuesday while addressing questions on the university’s safety procedures in a virtual town hall.

Because positive test results are medically protected information, students are able to self-report, but it is “possible that a person could test positive and we would not get to know on campus,” said John Middleton, chair-elect of MU’s faculty council.

That stipulation could complicate MU’s tracking of the virus’s spread on campus this semester, which begins Aug. 24. MU will track all positive cases confirmed by the MU Student Health Center and will have an online dashboard making that data publicly available, Middleton said, but students who get tested elsewhere will not be included in that tool.

