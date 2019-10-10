MU Theatre to Bring Climate Change to the Stage

The Climate Change Theatre Action project is bringing climate activism to the MU Theatre Department.

The international project mobilizes entities such as universities and theater companies to put on plays and create art pieces with a common theme: climate change. This year MU’s department is producing a performance made up of 12 segments, including some original work, all directed by students and faculty. The segments include poem readings, short plays and projection art. Performances are from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20 at Studio 4 in McKee Gymnasium on the MU campus.

Groups that participate in Climate Change Theatre Action receive access to 50 plays written by people from all inhabited continents. Participants can work with as many as they would like and can turn them into adaptations, musical performances, poems or anything else they can create, according to the company’s website. This will be MU’s second time participating in the movement that began in 2015.

