MU Will Enforce Columbia's Mandatory Face Mask Ordinance for Fall Semester

MU will follow the city of Columbia's mandatory face mask ordinance on campus this fall, a university spokesman confirmed Friday.

The ordinance, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday, was passed Monday by city council. It requires everyone age 10 or older to wear face masks when around people outside their households in both public and private settings, aiming to limit the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in Boone County.

Masks should be worn whenever maintaining six feet of distance from others is not possible, according to the MU Alert website that tracks university actions related to the virus. MU spokesperson Christian Basi confirmed the change Friday.

