Multiple Tornadoes Rip Across Mid-Missouri

This story will be updated.

Multiple tornadoes touched down in central Missouri last night with one violent system destroying parts of Jefferson City.

The tornado touched down in Jefferson City around 11:45 p.m. Officials report damage to buildings, homes, trees and cars. Multiple injuries have been reported, but no fatalities yet.

Earlier this morning, Lt. David Williams with the Jefferson City Police department told reporters, first responders and officials are trying to assess how much damage has been done.

“We have members from MoDot helping us clear debris from the roadway - Cole County Public Works, Jeff City Public Works- there are agencies all over that are trying to help us," Williams said. "But Right now what we need is for everyone to stay out of the area unless they live in that area.”

Williams said authorities have received reports of people being trapped in their homes.

Williams said police officers are trying to figure out the exact path of the tornado. More than 6,000 customers in Cole County are still without of power, and 4,600 are out in Miller County. Several other tornadoes were reported near Moberly and Hallsville.

Jefferson City police officials say the warning siren was activated at 11:10 p.m. They received a report about rotational activity of the storm at 11:30 p.m. with first damage inside Cole County reported at 11:38 p.m. The sirens were activated again at 11:40 p.m. with subsequent damage in Jefferson City at 11:47 p.m. A number on the Fujita scale which measures tornado intensity from F-0 to F-5 has not been assigned yet.

Flooding risks are still a concern over the next few days as the national weather service is predicting more storms throughout the weekend.