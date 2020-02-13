Mum's The Word On Ashland Police Chief's Administrative Leave

The attorney for Ashland Police Chief Lyn Woolford is tight-lipped about what led to the police chief's placement on administrative leave. However, he said they plan to challenge the decision.

According to a Tuesday news release, Woolford was placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately at the direction of the mayor.

In the release, Ashland City Administrator Tony St. Romaine said the city cannot disclose specific details on the matter until it has been thoroughly reviewed. St. Romaine told the Missourian in a telephone call that he met with the mayor Tuesday night before the decision was made.

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.