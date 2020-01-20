New Candidate to Run for City Council First Ward in April

Mark Anderson, 51, is the third and final candidate to run for the First Ward City Council election, which will be held April 7.

Anderson joined the race for the Council’s First Ward seat when he handed in his filing petitions Tuesday, the deadline to enter the contest. He said he is an independent.

He joins Pat Fowler and MU freshman Greg Pierson in seeking the seat incumbent First Ward member Clyde Ruffin is vacating due to not seeking another term.

Anderson has been a Columbia resident for more than 40 years. Anderson said he’s always had an interest in running for local government, but now the timing is right and there are issues on the table that need to be addressed.

Stabilizing housing, improving infrastructure, decreasing crime and creating jobs are some things Anderson would like to accomplish if elected, he said.

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.