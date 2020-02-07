New MU Degree Program to Emphasize NextGen Initiative's Health Care Goals

A new degree program focused on fitness programming and management was highlighted at the UM System Board of Curators meeting Thursday for its connection to the NextGen Precision Health Initiative.

Academic, Student Affairs, Research and Economic Development Committee Chair Darryl Chatman called the degree program “a state-of-the-art opportunity to address a national and state health issue.”

Steve Graham, UM System vice president for academic affairs, presented the degree program, receiving unanimous board approval Thursday. The board’s $337 million debt issuance was also unanimously approved.

“There is a critical link to better nutrition as well as exercise sciences leading to a healthier person,” UM System President Mun Choi said in a news conference following the board meeting. “Our goal for NextGen is not to just treat but to prevent Missourians from being at the state where they require the advanced treatments.”

Running entirely through MU Online, the program will target nontraditional students, specifically military and people changing careers. The program will provide students with a Bachelor of Science degree in fitness programming and management and a minor in business. The program is set to begin enrollment in fall 2020.

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.