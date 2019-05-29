Newest Downpours Ramp Up Midwest Flood Worries

Concerns are high that flooding in the central U.S. will get even worse because of the most recent torrential downpours.

Strong storms that spawned dangerous tornadoes in Kansas and northwestern Missouri also brought heavy rain. Flash floods were reported in several places, closing roads and forcing water rescues.

Mark Fuchs of the National Weather Service, says Holt County in northwestern Missouri received 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of rain, and a widespread area along the Iowa-Missouri border received at least 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain.

Fuchs says most of the water will eventually drain into the already-flooded Missouri River, but it's too early to know the exact impact. Some of the water also will end up in the Mississippi River, which is approaching record highs in several Missouri and Illinois communities.

More rain is forecast for Wednesday.