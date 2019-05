Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Thirteen-year-old Lancia Kirk was last seen at her residence in southeast Nixa at 11:20 last night.

She is 5 ft 2 inches tall, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Lancia, or have any information on where she may be, you’re asked to call 911 or the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.