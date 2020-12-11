Number Of Cases Of COVID-19 In Greene County Since Start Of Pandemic Passes 17,000

Greene County has reached another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, exceeding 17,000 cases. On Thursday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department's Dashboard showed 17,159 total cases, and 2,967 of them were active.
There had been a 32 percent increase in reported cases in the last seven days.
Two hundred people were in Springfield hospitals with COVID-19, and 48 were in critical care. Ninety-two of them were from Greene County.
At least 247 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KSMU. To see more, visit KSMU.