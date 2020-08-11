Number of COVID-19 Inpatients In Boone County Inches Up

Twenty-one people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Boone County’s hospitals Monday, compared to 17 inpatients reported Aug 3.

MU Health Center reported 11 COVID-19 inpatients at 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to the hospital. Boone Hospital Center had nine inpatients who tested positive at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the hospital.

Truman Veterans' Hospital had only one COVID-19 inpatient Monday, said Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital.

Boone County had a total of 1,429 positive cases as of 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to the city of Columbia.

Active: 216

Released from isolation: 1,208

Deaths: 5

The fifth person died of COVID-19 on Friday, according to previous Missourian reporting. The person was between the ages of 65 and 69.

A total of 600 contacts of positive cases were in quarantine at 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to the city of Columbia.

The positivity rate in Boone County climbed over the past four weeks, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub. Last week, July 31 to Aug. 6, the positivity rate increased to 9.7%, compared to the positivity rate of 7.7%, July 24-30.