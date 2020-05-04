Overland Park Police 'Numb' After Officer Killed In Gunfire Exchange

Overland Park Police Officer John Lacy says the department is “numb” after losing an officer in the line of duty for the first time since 1985.

Officer Mike Mosher, a 14-year veteran of the department, was killed in a shootout Sunday with a hit-and-run suspect.

Lacy said Mosher was en route to work in his personal vehicle when he responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of 143rd Street and Antioch Road. Mosher called into dispatch hoping other officers could stop the driver.

Before backup arrived, however, Lacy says “there was a physical altercation and gunshots were exchanged.”

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. Mosher died at an area hospital, Lacy said.

“We're just trying to figure this out,” Lacy said. “We're in uncharted territory. But we're asking for prayers from the public.”

Lacy said it’s not yet clear whether there will be a public funeral or memorial service, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But he said the department has been flooded with messages of support via email and social media.

“I would say keep that coming,” he said. “Because our officers do read that. Just keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

Lacy described Mosher as an “officer’s officer” who was the head of the department’s Fraternal Order of Police union. He is survived by a wife and young daughter.

“Officer Mosher was very dedicated,” Lacy added. “He loved his community, he loved his job, and at the same time he just loved his family. He was a loving person, and we're going to miss him.”

The last Overland Park police officer killed on the job was Deanna Rose, who was killed on Interstate 35 in January 1985 after a man she was attempting to arrest for drunk driving assaulted her and then ran over her. She was 26 years old and had been with the department for two years. The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead at 138th Street and Switzer Road is named after her.

