Overland Park Police Officer Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire With Hit And Run Suspect

An officer with the Overland Park Police Department was killed after an exchange of gunfire with a hit-and-run suspect early Sunday evening.

The officer was off-duty at the time, said police spokesman John P. Lacy.

"He was a 24-7 officer. He was dedicated to his job," Lacy said.

"There was a hit-and-run at 143rd and Antioch. The off-duty officer followed the vehicle, called it out to dispatch, advising the license plate, make and model of the vehicle. At that point the suspect did stop," Lacy said.

"At some point gunfire was exchanged. The officer did have his firearm and also the suspect had a firearm."

The suspect was dead at the scene. The officer was taken to an area hospital where he later died.



The officer had been on the force for "at least 12-15 years," Lacy said. "He was a seasoned officer."

Lacy said it was the first time in 28 years he had seen an officer shot in the line of duty.

"The officers are clinging to one another. We're a brotherhood and a sisterhood," Lacy said. "I know the public has our back and at the same time, other law enforcement agencies also have our back. We're strong, but we never want to see our officers in this position."

