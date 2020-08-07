Pandemic 'Pods' & Socializing | Racial Equity Habit Building

Segment 1, beginning at 3:48: Develop a set of rules before hosting that backyard barbecue with neighbors.

When your pandemic "pod" — that group of people who only socialize with each other — wants to have a get-together, remember there is no risk-free activity these days. You can reduce the danger of exposure to the coronavirus by getting everyone on the same page when it comes to pandemic safety measures.

Katie Kriegshauser, director of the Kansas City Center for Anxiety Treatment

, director of the Kansas City Center for Anxiety Treatment Dr. Sarah Boyd, infectious diseases physician at Saint Luke’s

Segment 2, beginning at 32:24: Increasing awareness of the issues of race, power and privilege takes time and determination.

If the ongoing protests around the country have you wondering what you can do to help, committing yourself to learning more about the forces at work is a beginning. One longtime racial justice educator has a plan to get you started.