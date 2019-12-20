Pappy's Reopens Under New Ownership

A longtime restaurant in Springfield has reopened. Pappy’s Place BBQ was sold in November. The new owners closed the business for a time, but the restaurant on N. Main re-opened Wednesday.

The building it’s housed in was built in 1903 and was first Frank Plummer’s grocery. It was a shoe repair business for a time. In 1926, George and Mary Bills opened a café there to serve family members and staff at St. John’s Hospital to the north. It became known as Pappy’s Place in 1971.

