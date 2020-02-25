Park Service Seeks Feedback on Part of Buffalo River

The National Park Service is looking for public feedback related to increased foot traffic along part of the Buffalo River.

Officials are asking for feedback on the Boxley Valley Area Plan, a project designed to protect wildlife from increased tourism.

Open house meetings about the plan will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at Boxley Valley Community Center and Jasper High School.

Feedback can also be submitted on the National Park Service website under the Planning, Environment and Public Comment tab until March 30.

