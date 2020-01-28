Parson Appoints New Member To Missouri Education Board

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has named a new State Board of Education appointee who was among local leaders tasked with helped a failing school district.

Parson on Monday appointed Edward Jones Investments division leader Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge to the board. She is set to replace longtime board member Mike Jones. Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate. Jones' term expired in 2018.

Westbrooks-Hodge previously served on the Normandy Schools Collaborative's governing board, a state-appointed body responsible for running the school system after it lost accreditation in 2012. The suburban St. Louis district now has provisional accreditation.