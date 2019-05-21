Parson Declares State Of Emergency As Floods, Storms Hit Ozarks

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency in Missouri due to flooding and a string of storms that began Monday night.

The National Weather Service expects more flash flooding as another storm system moves through the region Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Sergeant Dale Buck of the Hickory County Sheriff’s Department told KSMU four people were taken to the hospital for injuries when six campers turned over near a speedway in Wheatland. Three people declined treatment and one was treated and released.

Buck said law enforcement officials are also watching for potential thieves and looters trying to take advantage of the situation.

“So we’re going to increase our security. And we’re right now working on power lines, and reducing the debris fields on the highways,” Buck said.

In a statement Tuesday, Parson said the state emergency management team is also keeping a close eye on the river levels of the Missouri and the Mississippi and their tributaries, which are expected to rise again through the weekend.

The emergency status allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions.

The Greene County Office of Emergency Management said at 3:00 Tuesday there had been a handful of water rescues in and around Springfield.

