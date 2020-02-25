Parson, Galloway Formally Declare Bids For Governor

The Governor's race started in earnest this Tuesday when the two front runners filed their bids for office. The incumbent governor, Republican Michael Parson and his main challenger Democrat State Auditor Nicole Galloway are the two prominent lawmakers running for governor of Missouri.

Parson said that this might be the last time he runs for governor.

“I’ve been very blessed to have the career I’ve had. You know I think we’re on the right track, you know? I’ve been around long enough to never say never, but I’d say the First Lady might say never. ”

Galloway and Parson have recently disagreed over sending Clean Missouri back to a state vote, with Galloway arguing it should stay as is and Parsons advocating to send it back for revisions. The gubernatorial primaries will be held on August 4.