Gov. Mike Parson announced two new appointments to the UM System Board of Curators on Wednesday.

Parson named Gregory Hoberock of Washington, Missouri, and Robin Wenneker of Columbia to the board, according to a news release. Parson also announced six appointments to other boards and committees.

Before the appointees can begin serving on the board, they must be confirmed by the Missouri Senate.

