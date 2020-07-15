Parson Tries to Reassure as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb

Republican Gov. Mike Parson is seeking to reassure Missourians about the coronavirus pandemic as cases continue to swell.

Parson said Wednesday in a tweet that “WE ARE NOT DEFENSELESS AGAINST COVID-19.” He also said the state is better prepared than it was in March and has accelerated testing.

His message came one day after state health reported 936 confirmed new cases, shattering the previous one-day high. The old record of 795 was set on July 9. All told, 28,826 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Missouri, and 1,093 deaths, including 10 announced Tuesday.