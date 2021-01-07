Parson Unblocks $127 Million Previously Restricted Due To COVID-19

Gov. Mike Parson also announced yesterday that he will release $127 million he previously restricted from the state budget during the height of the coronavirus. Parson says $1.5 million of that funding is for the Department of Secondary and Elementary Education, and $26 million is for the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. The Department of Agriculture, Economic Development and Public Safety are also receiving some of the funding back for their 2020-2021 budgets.