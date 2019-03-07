 Paul Pepper: Adam Saunders, CCUA's Ag Park Delayed Opening & Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Adam Saunders, CCUA's Ag Park Delayed Opening & Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center

By & Paul Pepper 1 hour ago

To say this winter has been a challenge is a bit of an understatement. Nobody knows that better than ADAM SAUNDERS, who says the cold weather - and therefore the cold ground - has delayed the grand opening of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture's new Agriculture Park. And speaking of the winter weather, NICK FOSTER tells us about Voluntary Action Center's efforts to shelter those without during the extreme cold, and to help those in need of rent assistance. (3:55) March 7, 2019

Tags: 
nick foster
Adam Saunders
Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture
voluntary action center
Agriculture Park
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture & The Food Bank for Central and Northeast MO

By & Paul Pepper Dec 20, 2018

Even in a rough year - like it was this year - the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture produces 16,000 pounds of food. Next year looks to be even bigger because, as ADAM SAUNDERS tells us, CCUA is moving to the brand new 'Agriculture Park' in west-central Columbia! Also, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri's CHRISTA HOLTZCLAW tells us that 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 5 children in our community are 'food insecure', and it's likely someone you know. Volunteering is one way to help "fill the gap." (5:01) December 20, 2018

Paul Pepper: Nancy Griggs, 2017 Piano Student Showcase & Adam Saunders, Ag Park Groundbreaking

By & Paul Pepper Nov 16, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with NANCY GRIGGS about the 16th annual  Piano Student Showcase. See for yourself 30 local piano students - the youngest of which is 6 years-old - on stage at the Missouri Theatre this Sunday afternoon! At [4:17] ADAM SAUNDERS, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, invites everyone to the Columbia Farmers' Market this Saturday for the official groundbreaking on the new Agriculture Park! Adam says, "we'll be tripling our production size" after the move from Fay Street. November 16, 2017

Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center & Nadia Navarrete-Tindall, Crafts/Native Plants

By & Paul Pepper Jan 9, 2019

Thanks to you, Voluntary Action Center's 2018 Holiday Program was a resounding success. Executive director NICK FOSTER shares some takeaway statistics and tells us a story about its impact on one particular individual. Also, native plant expert NADIA NAVARRETE-TINDALL is back with tips on how, with just a little planning, you can turn nature into art! (4:30) January 9, 2019