Paul Pepper: Adam Saunders, CCUA's Ag Park Delayed Opening & Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center

Even in a rough year - like it was this year - the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture produces 16,000 pounds of food. Next year looks to be even bigger because, as ADAM SAUNDERS tells us, CCUA is moving to the brand new 'Agriculture Park' in west-central Columbia! Also, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri's CHRISTA HOLTZCLAW tells us that 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 5 children in our community are 'food insecure', and it's likely someone you know. Volunteering is one way to help "fill the gap." (5:01) December 20, 2018