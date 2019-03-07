To say this winter has been a challenge is a bit of an understatement. Nobody knows that better than ADAM SAUNDERS, who says the cold weather - and therefore the cold ground - has delayed the grand opening of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture's new Agriculture Park. And speaking of the winter weather, NICK FOSTER tells us about Voluntary Action Center's efforts to shelter those without during the extreme cold, and to help those in need of rent assistance. (3:55) March 7, 2019
Paul Pepper: Adam Saunders, CCUA's Ag Park Delayed Opening & Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 1 hour ago