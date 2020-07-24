The City of Columbia's dedication to preserving and restoring 'roadside pollinators' - native plants that grow alongside the road that attract monarch butterflies that are often mowed over - is a "long-term investment for ourselves, for our future generations and for the environment." Guest: BARBARA BUFFALOE, City of Columbia sustainability manager July 24, 2020
Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe, City of Columbia Sustainability Manager, "Roadside Pollinators"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 2 hours ago