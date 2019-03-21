 Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions, "Jesus Christ Superstar" & Columbia Kiwanis Club Pancake Day | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions, "Jesus Christ Superstar" & Columbia Kiwanis Club Pancake Day

By & Paul Pepper 9 minutes ago

"You have to have a resurrection, Paul." -- ROB CROUSE when asked why Capital City Productions is bringing Vertigo Flying Service on board for their take on Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Jesus Christ Superstar'. Curtain goes up March 28! Also, this Saturday is the 67th annual Columbia Kiwanis Club Pancake Day fundraiser! Guests RICK McGUIRE and JENNIFER ROBERTS say each ticket sold supports programs that benefit children in Columbia. (5:07) March 21, 2019

Tags: 
Rob Crouse
Columbia Kiwanis Club
Rick McGuire
Jennifer Roberts
Capital City Productions
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions, "Million Dollar Quartet" & Assistance League's Cookie Sale

By & Paul Pepper Jan 29, 2019

Capital City Productions takes us back to the '50s and into the world of Sun Records - home to (names you might recognize like) Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins -  with their latest show, "Million Dollar Quartet". Guests: NATALIE EICKHOFF and PAULA BEACH | Also, the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri has been helping residents of Boone County for almost 25 years. Efforts such as theirs takes money, and one way they raise funds is through the always-popular - and going on now! - quarterly cookie sale. Guests: CARLA McFARLAND and MARY STIXRUD (4:29) January 29, 2019

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions presents "Cabaret" & MU Health Care's Mature Living Festival

By & Paul Pepper Oct 8, 2018

Everyone is 'willkommen' in Shikles Auditorium, home to Capital City Productions' 'Cabaret' beginning this Thursday in Jefferson City! Meet the actress playing 'Sally Bowles', MARGARET GRAHAM, as well as director ROB CROUSE. Also, CHASE HARPER, MU Health Care, tells us about this Friday's Mature Living Festival at the Parkade Center in Columbia. Flu shots, health screenings and assisted living resources are just a few of the offerings for adults and senior citizens alike! (5:00) October 8, 2018

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions presents "Newsies" & Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center

By & Paul Pepper Jun 11, 2018

Director ROB CROUSE says that this will be the Central Missouri premiere of Disney's Tony award-winning musical "Newsies." ALEX ARMSTRONG plays Jack, the leader of the on-strike newsies who are preparing to go toe-to-toe with "the rich and powerful men who own New York City." | Also, NICK FOSTER is looking for donations to help keep low-income families and individuals cool this summer through Voluntary Action Center's fan program. Find out how you can get involved! (5:38) June 11, 2018