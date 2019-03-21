Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions, "Jesus Christ Superstar" & Columbia Kiwanis Club Pancake Day

Capital City Productions takes us back to the '50s and into the world of Sun Records - home to (names you might recognize like) Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins - with their latest show, "Million Dollar Quartet". Guests: NATALIE EICKHOFF and PAULA BEACH | Also, the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri has been helping residents of Boone County for almost 25 years. Efforts such as theirs takes money, and one way they raise funds is through the always-popular - and going on now! - quarterly cookie sale. Guests: CARLA McFARLAND and MARY STIXRUD (4:29) January 29, 2019