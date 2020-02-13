Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions presents "The Bodyguard"

Today Paul Pepper visits with "The Foolish Corner" author, and MU finance professor, JOHN HOWE. Personal financial decision making is easy when you know what "traps" to avoid, and that's what this book sets out to do. John says it's written for a "broad audience" with the hope that we can all overcome our own money mistakes. At [4:08] actors MURPHY WARD and RENATA JOHNSON invite everyone to come see Capital City Productions' "Sister Act - The Musical!" If you know the Whoopi Goldberg-led film of the same name, you'll love the stage version featuring music by Alan Menken. June 6, 2017