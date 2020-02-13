 Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions presents "The Bodyguard" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions presents "The Bodyguard"

By & Paul Pepper 7 minutes ago
  • Renata Johnson and Peter Lyskowski
Meet the stars of Capital City Productions' presentation of 'The Bodyguard', RENATA JOHNSON and PETER LYSKOWSKI. On taking on Whitney Houston's iconic role of Rachel Marron, Renata says the task was overwhelming, but the end result is "beautiful." Curtain goes up tonight and runs for two weekends (in Jefferson City). February 13, 2020

Renata Johnson
Peter Lyskowski
The Bodyguard
Capital City Productions
paul pepper
Radio Friends

