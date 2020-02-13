Meet the stars of Capital City Productions' presentation of 'The Bodyguard', RENATA JOHNSON and PETER LYSKOWSKI. On taking on Whitney Houston's iconic role of Rachel Marron, Renata says the task was overwhelming, but the end result is "beautiful." Curtain goes up tonight and runs for two weekends (in Jefferson City). February 13, 2020
Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions presents "The Bodyguard"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 7 minutes ago
Meet the stars of Capital City Productions' presentation of 'The Bodyguard', RENATA JOHNSON and PETER LYSKOWSKI. On taking on Whitney Houston's iconic role of Rachel Marron, Renata says the task was overwhelming, but the end result is "beautiful." Curtain goes up tonight and runs for two weekends (in Jefferson City). February 13, 2020