Paul Pepper: Catherine Parke, SSFK's "Into Space 2" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "DIY Wall Covering"

If you remember back in July, the theme of that month's Second Saturday for Kids was 'Into Space 1'; well - like all good things these day - there's a sequel! And so SSFK presents 'Into Space 2' this Saturday at Orr Street Studios in Columbia! CATHERINE PARKE tells us about this free, engaging workshop for kids ages 5-15. Also, SCOTT BRADLEY is back with some "fairly new" DIY eco-friendly wall coverings available now at Carpet One Floor and Home! (3:49) October 9, 2019