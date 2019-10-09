 Paul Pepper: Catherine Parke, SSFK's "Into Space 2" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "DIY Wall Covering" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Catherine Parke, SSFK's "Into Space 2" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "DIY Wall Covering"

By & Paul Pepper 3 minutes ago

If you remember back in July, the theme of that month's Second Saturday for Kids was 'Into Space 1'; well - like all good things these day - there's a sequel! And so SSFK presents 'Into Space 2' this Saturday at Orr Street Studios in Columbia! CATHERINE PARKE tells us about this free, engaging workshop for kids ages 5-15. Also, SCOTT BRADLEY is back with some "fairly new" DIY eco-friendly wall coverings available now at Carpet One Floor and Home! (3:49) October 9, 2019

Tags: 
Scott Bradley
Carpet One
Catherine Parke
Second Saturday for Kids
Orr Street Studios
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Molly White, MMTD's "Watermelon Dance" & Catherine Parke, SSFK, "Into Space Pt. 1"

By & Paul Pepper Jul 9, 2019

Spoiler alert: the 'Watermelon Dance', hosted every year by Mid-Missouri Traditional Dancers, is not a dance involving watermelon (watermelon is the refreshment served at halftime). MOLLY WHITE says all skills levels are invited to take part! Also, CATHERINE PARKE invites everyone between the ages 5 and 15 to go 'into space' this Saturday at Orr Street Studios in Columbia. Part 1 of 2 will explore the filled space and the empty space in both music and art. (4:36) July 9, 2019

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Marmoleum Composition Tile" & Blanca Kelty, My New Voice

By & Paul Pepper Sep 17, 2019

A marmoleum composition tile is naturally anti-microbial. Why does that matter? SCOTT BRADLEY, from Carpet One Floor and Home in Columbia, says because the desired results require no pesticides or insecticides, unlike their non-eco-friendly competition. Also, My New Voice founder BLANCA KELTY tells us about the importance of learning a second language, and how she can help those wanting to take on a new "language experience." (4:31) September 17, 2019

Paul Pepper: Stage Right Theatre Opens First Show & Scott Bradley, Carpet One Floor and Home

By & Paul Pepper Aug 6, 2019

Stage Right Theatre Company co-founders ELIZABETH CURRAN and JON STAPLES think they've found a niche market for those wanting to participate in local theater: youth and young adult actors...who are paid. See their first-ever show, 'Madam's Been Murdered, Tea Will Be Late', this weekend at Higher Ground Church in Columbia! Also, Carpet One Floor and Home's SCOTT BRADLEY tells us about another hypo-allergenic laminate floor option - this one you can clean with a steam mop! (4:15) August 6, 2019