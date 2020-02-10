 Paul Pepper: Chuck Bay and Lafe Arens, Boonslick Chordbusters, "Recruiting New Singers" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Chuck Bay and Lafe Arens, Boonslick Chordbusters, "Recruiting New Singers"

By & Paul Pepper 11 minutes ago
  • Chuck Bay and Lafe Arens
    Chuck Bay and Lafe Arens

"If you can sing in the shower, you can sing with us." How's that for a confidence builder? The point is, it doesn't take a lengthy resume to join the Boonslick Chordbusters, and the range in skill is part of the fun. CHUCK BAY and LAFE ARENS tell us about their rehearsal process and about an upcoming concert. Not familiar with the group? We take a look back at two of their performances on our show: 'My Old Man' at [2:30] and 'Zombie Jamboree' at [5:54]. February 10, 2020

Tags: 
chuck bay
Boone County Hams
Boonslick Chordbusters
Lafe Arens
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: The Boone County Hams, "Home for the Holidays 2019" (Performance)

By & Paul Pepper Dec 2, 2019

Kick off your holiday season at 'Home for the Holidays', a musical extravaganza featuring all local talent, including the Boone County Hams! Creator MELISSA BOHON-WEBEL says it'll be fun for the whole family; 'Hams' leader CHUCK BAY says it'll be very, very good. Tickets are on sale now! They perform 'Let It Snow' at [1:45] and 'Mary, Did You Know' at [4:30]. December 2, 2019

Paul Pepper: Boone County Hams, "Tunes From Around the Dial" (Performance)

By & Paul Pepper Apr 12, 2018

If you remember the days of turning the dial on the radio in order to change the station, you're gonna love the collection of songs the Boonslick Chordbusters have put together for their next concert, "Tunes From Around the Dial," happening this Saturday in Columbia! The Boone County Hams - a four-part spin-off - perform John Denver's "Country Roads" [2:10] and "This Little Light of Mine" [5:50]. April 12, 2018

Paul Pepper: Boone County Hams, "Benefit Concert for African Children's Choir 2017" (Performance)

By Paul Pepper Jun 26, 2017

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back the Boone County Hams! They're teaming up with the African Children's Choir for a special concert this Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Columbia. Before they take the stage, the Hams perform three songs for us: "I'm Gonna Live Till I Die" [1:48]; "I Believe" [3:29]; and "Yes Sir, That's My Baby" [7:12]. June 26, 2017