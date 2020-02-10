Paul Pepper: Chuck Bay and Lafe Arens, Boonslick Chordbusters, "Recruiting New Singers"

"If you can sing in the shower, you can sing with us." How's that for a confidence builder? The point is, it doesn't take a lengthy resume to join the Boonslick Chordbusters, and the range in skill is part of the fun. CHUCK BAY and LAFE ARENS tell us about their rehearsal process and about an upcoming concert. Not familiar with the group? We take a look back at two of their performances on our show: 'My Old Man' at [2:30] and 'Zombie Jamboree' at [5:54]. February 10, 2020