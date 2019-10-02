"Our whole purpose is to enhance educational opportunities." -- CINDY MUSTARD on why a donation to the Columbia Public Schools Foundation is always a wise investment. Their annual fall fundraiser, 'Under the CPSF', is just two weeks away! Also, actors MARGARET GRAHAM and JOSH LEHTO invite everyone to come see Capital City Productions' presentation of 'The Addams Family', opening next week and running throughout October. (3:32) October 2, 2019
Paul Pepper: Cindy Mustard, CPS Foundation Fundraiser & CCP presents "The Addams Family"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 6 minutes ago