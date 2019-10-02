Paul Pepper: Cindy Mustard, CPS Foundation Fundraiser & CCP presents "The Addams Family"

Today Paul Pepper visits with ADAM SAUNDERS about this Sunday's Columbia CROP Hunger Walk at Stephens Lake Park! The purpose of the walk is to raise money and awareness for local organizations that help combat hunger and poverty, so consider sponsoring a neighbor, a friend or even yourself! At [3:45] LYNN BARNETT and SALLY SILVERS join us to talk about the many facets of the Columbia Public Schools Foundation. This now 20 year-old program aims to "stimulate creativity and innovation" beyond what our tax dollars alone can do. Watch for details! September 21, 2016