 Paul Pepper: Cindy Mustard, CPS Foundation Fundraiser & CCP presents "The Addams Family" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Cindy Mustard, CPS Foundation Fundraiser & CCP presents "The Addams Family"

By & Paul Pepper 6 minutes ago

"Our whole purpose is to enhance educational opportunities." -- CINDY MUSTARD on why a donation to the Columbia Public Schools Foundation is always a wise investment. Their annual fall fundraiser, 'Under the CPSF', is just two weeks away! Also, actors MARGARET GRAHAM and JOSH LEHTO invite everyone to come see Capital City Productions' presentation of 'The Addams Family', opening next week and running throughout October. (3:32) October 2, 2019

Tags: 
Margaret Graham
Columbia Public Schools Foundation
Cindy Mustard
Josh Lehto
Capital City Productions
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions presents "Cabaret" & MU Health Care's Mature Living Festival

By & Paul Pepper Oct 8, 2018

Everyone is 'willkommen' in Shikles Auditorium, home to Capital City Productions' 'Cabaret' beginning this Thursday in Jefferson City! Meet the actress playing 'Sally Bowles', MARGARET GRAHAM, as well as director ROB CROUSE. Also, CHASE HARPER, MU Health Care, tells us about this Friday's Mature Living Festival at the Parkade Center in Columbia. Flu shots, health screenings and assisted living resources are just a few of the offerings for adults and senior citizens alike! (5:00) October 8, 2018

Paul Pepper: Adam Saunders, Columbia CROP Hunger Walk & CPS Foundation at 20

By Paul Pepper Sep 21, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with ADAM SAUNDERS about this Sunday's Columbia CROP Hunger Walk at Stephens Lake Park! The purpose of the walk is to raise money and awareness for local organizations that help combat hunger and poverty, so consider sponsoring a neighbor, a friend or even yourself! At [3:45] LYNN BARNETT and SALLY SILVERS join us to talk about the many facets of the Columbia Public Schools Foundation. This now 20 year-old program aims to "stimulate creativity and innovation" beyond what our tax dollars alone can do. Watch for details! September 21, 2016

Paul Pepper: Kelly Hill, Heart of Missouri CASA & Cindy Mustard, "History Comes Alive"

By & Paul Pepper May 21, 2019

Heart of Missouri CASA executive director KELLY HILL tells us about two upcoming classes that will train a "wide variety" of volunteers who wish to advocate for a child involved in the family court system (due to abuse or neglect). Also, Columbia Cemetary is once again playing to host to a ghost or two (or three or more!) when "History Comes Alive" this Memorial Day! CINDY MUSTARD runs down the list of recognizable names who are 'taking part' in the festivities. (4:30) May 21, 2019