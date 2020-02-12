Paul Pepper: Columbia Entertainment Co., "Legally Blonde: The Musical" & League of Women Voters

2020 is going to be a busy year for politics, which means it's going to be a busy year for the League of Women Voters. MARILYN McLEOD tells us about and invites everyone to the first 'Lunch and Learn' of the year next week at the Columbia Public Library. Also, CHRISTY LOWE says Voluntary Action Center's Holiday Program was a great success, serving 948 local families. Their next event is 'Homes for Computers'. Find out if you qualify! (3:48) January 8, 2020