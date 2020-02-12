Actress MICHELE CURRY says 'Legally Blonde: The Musical' is a story about hard work, triumph, failure and over-coming obstacles. But it's more than just a show! Director/choreographer MARVIN BYAS tells us about 'Legally Blonde Gives Back', an outreach program that benefits all ages. Also, MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to a number of events sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Up first: Conversations with Legislators tomorrow night at The ARC in Columbia. (4:18) February 12, 2020
Paul Pepper: Columbia Entertainment Co., "Legally Blonde: The Musical" & League of Women Voters
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 8 minutes ago