 Paul Pepper: Consumer Expert Mel Zelenak, "Silver Sneakers"
Paul Pepper: Consumer Expert Mel Zelenak, "Silver Sneakers"

March 18, 2019
As usual, our conversation with MEL ZELENAK covers a wide range of topics for the smart consumer, and today is no different. On the docket: the 'Silver Sneakers' program, auto-paying monthly bills, investing in low-cost index funds and more! March 18, 2019

