Paul Pepper: Consumer Expert Mel Zelenak, "Silver Sneakers"

Trevor and Lindsey are thinking about a cruise, so they contact a travel agent. They find a great deal on a cruise from Athens, Greece to Miami, Florida. Two tickets for the flight to get to Athens and then home from Miami (to St. Louis) cost $5,862. Not wanting to pay that much (to find that flight, they looked at both matrix.itasoftware.com and the cruise's website), Trevor and Lindsey are faced with two options: cancel the trip or look again. At guest MEL ZELENAK's suggestion, they look again, this time searching for one-way tickets instead. The savings? Not to be believed! October 15, 2018